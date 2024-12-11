Calgary Stampeders, Vernon Adams Jr. restructure contract for 2025

Franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has restructured his contract with the Calgary Stampeders.

“The restructured contract will give us more salary-cap flexibility to sign free agents and retain our own players who will be eligible for free agency in February,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “Vernon remains under contract for the next two seasons and we’re excited to have him in Calgary.”

According to 3DownNation reporter Justin Dunk, Adams received a $250,000 signing bonus to redo his deal and is now due to earn $465,000 in hard money in 2025 with $15,000 in marketing money, which doesn’t count against the salary cap. The financial agreement for 2026 remained unchanged.

Under the previous terms of the contract, Adams was due a $225,000 off-season roster bonus on Jan. 15, 2025, which made up almost half the $500,000 he was owed for the year. He was also due $505,000 in hard money in 2026, half of which was guaranteed.

The 31-year-old passer was traded from B.C. to Calgary last month as part of a deal that saw B.C. acquire two 2025 CFL Draft picks and one 2026 CFL Draft pick from the Stampeders, who got two draft picks back alongside Adams.

The native of Pasadena, Calif. completed 197-of-302 passes (65.2 percent) for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season in B.C. He also rushed 40 times for 213 yards and three scores, going 6-3 as a starter.

Over his eight-year CFL career, the University of Oregon product has spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Lions, throwing for 16,190 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions over 102 games. He has also rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 touchdowns.