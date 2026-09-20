Saskatchewan Roughriders sign six players, including QB Eddie Lee Marburger

Photo: Victoria Alvorado/UTRGV Athletics

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed six players, including American quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger. The team made the announcement on Sunday morning.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound passer finished his collegiate career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2025, where he led the Vaqueros to a 9-3 record in their first season of existence as a Division I program.

The native of Mission, Texas completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,780 yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while adding 308 rushing yards and four rushing majors. He was named the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and first-team All-Conference.

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Marburger spent the previous four seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he played sparingly in a backup role. He appeared in 18 games with the Roadrunners, connecting on 54.2 percent of his passes for 777 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Saskatchewan’s other five signings include American running back Deon Jackson, American defensive lineman Malakai Williams, American linebacker Ja’Kobe Clinton, Canadian linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed, and American defensive back Millard Bradford III.

Jackson played 20 games over two recent seasons with the UFL’s DC Defenders, rushing for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns. The six-foot, 220-pound ball-carrier also rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns over four playoff games.

The 27-year-old previously played with the Indianapolis Colts, dressing for 16 regular-season games. He rushed 68 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 30 passes for 209 yards and one score. The native of Atlanta, Ga. has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions.

Williams recently attended rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. The six-foot-five, 252-pound defender finished his collegiate career at Boise State University in 2025, where he made 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The native of Gilbert, Ariz. previously played at the University of Idaho, where he tallied 64 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 36 games. He was an All-Big Sky honourable mention in 2024.

Clinton attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and played two preseason games, recording two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and one sack.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of West Florida, where he was named the Gulf South Conference’s top defensive player and a first-team All-American in 2025. He tallied 78 defensive tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 12 games.

The Florida native is the younger brother of longtime NFL defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Herdman-Reed recorded four total tackles over nine regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2025. This is his second stint with the Roughriders.

The six-foot, 223-pound defender was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft out of Simon Fraser University. The 32-year-old has played 102 career regular-season CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts, Roughriders, and Stampeders, recording 54 defensive tackles, 70 special teams tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass knockdowns.

Bradford III played three regular-season games with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound defender later had stints with the Chicago Bears and Calgary Stampeders. He was also on Saskatchewan’s practice roster earlier this year.

The native of DeRidder, La. played collegiately at Texas Christian University, where he made 231 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 19 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 58 games.