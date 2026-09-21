Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, including one CFL veteran

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Matt Henry, Global offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, and Global defensive end Thiadric Hansen to the practice roster. The announcement was made on Monday morning.

Henry finished his collegiate career at Western Kentucky University in 2025, where he made 55 receptions for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target spent the 2024 season at Western Illinois University, where he tallied 64 receptions for 1,211 yards and six scores over 12 games. The native of Miami, Fla. previously played at Livingstone College.

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Nouili spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the practice roster with the Montreal Alouettes, but didn’t dress for any regular-season games.

The six-foot-three, 321-pound blocker played collegiately at Colorado State University and the University of Nebraska. He made 25 career starts.

The native of Frankfurt, Germany has also been a member of the New Orleans Saints and Ottawa Redblacks.

Hansen was the second overall pick in the 2019 CFL Global Draft. He spent four seasons with the Blue Bombers and helped the team win two Grey Cups, though he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2022.

The 33-year-old native of Flensburg, Germany joined the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent and spent two years with the team, winning his third career Grey Cup in 2024. He was released by the Boatmen in May.

Over 69 career regular-season CFL games, Hansen has recorded 22 defensive tackles, 40 special teams tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6) will host the Toronto Argonauts (8-6) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers were on bye last week, while the Argonauts upset the Edmonton Elks by a score of 24-19.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.