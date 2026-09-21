Connect with us

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, including one CFL veteran

Thiadric Hansen
Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Matt Henry, Global offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, and Global defensive end Thiadric Hansen to the practice roster. The announcement was made on Monday morning.

Henry finished his collegiate career at Western Kentucky University in 2025, where he made 55 receptions for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound target spent the 2024 season at Western Illinois University, where he tallied 64 receptions for 1,211 yards and six scores over 12 games. The native of Miami, Fla. previously played at Livingstone College.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Nouili spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the practice roster with the Montreal Alouettes, but didn’t dress for any regular-season games.

The six-foot-three, 321-pound blocker played collegiately at Colorado State University and the University of Nebraska. He made 25 career starts.

The native of Frankfurt, Germany has also been a member of the New Orleans Saints and Ottawa Redblacks.

Hansen was the second overall pick in the 2019 CFL Global Draft. He spent four seasons with the Blue Bombers and helped the team win two Grey Cups, though he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2022.

The 33-year-old native of Flensburg, Germany joined the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent and spent two years with the team, winning his third career Grey Cup in 2024. He was released by the Boatmen in May.

Over 69 career regular-season CFL games, Hansen has recorded 22 defensive tackles, 40 special teams tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-6) will host the Toronto Argonauts (8-6) on Friday, September 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers were on bye last week, while the Argonauts upset the Edmonton Elks by a score of 24-19.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Games Friday, September 25

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Nathan Rourke reaches CFL QB pay level not seen since Michael Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell in 2019

John Hodge

Toronto Argonauts set CFL time of possession record in win over Edmonton Elks

JC Abbott

Opinion: present day must outweigh glory days in determining Jim Popp’s future with Ottawa Redblacks

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts ascend with win over Elks

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke reaches CFL QB pay level not seen since Michael Reilly, Bo Levi Mitchell in 2019

Edmonton Elks

Toronto Argonauts set CFL time of possession record in win over Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks can’t find another comeback in 24-19 loss to Toronto Argonauts

Calgary Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign six players, including QB Eddie Lee Marburger

Calgary Stampeders

Rene Paredes relishes 62-yard game-winning field goal that saved Calgary Stampeders season

Maceo Beard

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Global player Maceo Beard-Aigret signs with Minnesota Vikings

Green Cast 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Green Cast: Banjo Bowl power outage in Riderville

Thiadric Hansen

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, including one CFL veteran

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Where do CFL season series stand in tight West Division?

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats start too late, fall at home to Montreal Alouettes (& five other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 16

Toronto Argonauts

Kevin Mital denies punching Chelen Garnes in gritty Argonauts-Elks game

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts give Edmonton Elks attitude adjustment (& eight other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks have hearts torn out in Calgary, fall to 0-13 (& 10 other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Opinion: present day must outweigh glory days in determining Jim Popp’s future with Ottawa Redblacks

Montreal Alouettes

CFL fines three from Montreal Alouettes-B.C. Lions brawl

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes take care of business, dominate Tiger-Cats (& six other thoughts)

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

B.C. Lions

Mathieu Betts fined for non-football act against Riders, one other disciplined

U Sports

Football Canada, U Sports not adopting CFL’s new field, rules for 2027

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes become first CFL team to clinch playoff spot in 2026

B.C. Lions

Alleged groin punches from B.C.’s Josh Hagerty result in ‘life-altering’ injury to Alouettes’ Liam Talbot

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros leaves Banjo Bowl with injury, doesn’t return

U Sports

Every U Sports football team’s best pro prospect: OUA

B.C. Lions

CFL suspends Josh Hagerty two games for striking Liam Talbot, two others disciplined

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Blue Bombers rise after annihilating Alouettes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris moves past Doug Flutie, becomes top 10 all-time CFL passer

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts hold CFL rights to viral NFL offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete

NFL

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Dohnte Meyers makes Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut rookie kicker Brady Lidster

Josh Love

Picks

Calgary Stampeders name Josh Love starting QB, place Vernon Adams Jr. on reserve roster

U Sports

Windsor Lancers player Nathan Guizzetti dead at 19

B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander blasts B.C. Lions’ Mathieu Betts for ‘horsesh*t’ tackle

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories