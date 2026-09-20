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Calgary Stampeders

Rene Paredes relishes 62-yard game-winning field goal that saved Stampeders season

Photo: Leah Hennel/CFL

Rene Paredes had already played 250 career regular-season CFL games before Saturday’s matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks, but he saved his best kick for game 251.

The longtime Calgary Stampeders kicker nailed a 62-yard field goal on the final play from scrimmage to secure a 40-38 win for his team. It was the third-longest field goal in league history.

When asked what was running through his mind when he took the field with two seconds left on the clock, his answer was simple.

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“Not much,” Paredes said postgame. “Keep your head down, swing as hard as you can, and hope for the best.”

The 41-year-old indicated that he made a kick from 63 yards out during warmup with the wind at his back. Though he’s never been a particularly long-distance kicker, Paredes was confident he had the strength needed to put the ball through the uprights.

“I knew if I hit it clean, it would get there,” he said. “We had a good operation. (Long snapper Jason MacGougan) and (holder Mark) Vassett did a great job, and we got it done.”

Head coach Dave Dickenson elected to take the wind in the fourth quarter, which proved to be a prudent decision.

“I wasn’t sure Rene had 62 in his leg. He did, which was nice,” said Dickenson. “I decided to have the wind in the fourth quarter. I didn’t have a crystal ball, but as a kicker, when you have the wind behind you, it’s like a golf shot — it feels like you can just let it go.

“Certainly, we needed all those yards. Great kick by Rene, really happy for him as well as the team. We needed it. It was a bit of desperation mode. We obviously didn’t play perfect football or anything like that, but we really needed that win, and we got it.”

Trailing 38-37, Calgary took possession at its own 37-yard line with a little over one minute left, and drove 29 yards in five plays to get within field goal range. However, the offence then lost 10 yards when they were flagged for having an ineligible receiver downfield.

Despite the added distance, franchise quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. never doubted Paredes for a second.

“I believed already when I was walking off the field, I said, ‘I believe he’s gonna make it.’ I said, ‘God, give us a little bit of wind,’ and that’s what it was, so I believed from the jump.”

Paredes was carried off the field in celebration of the win. Coincidentally, he’d tied his previous career-long with a 57-yard field goal earlier in the game.

“Honestly, I blacked out after that. I threw my helmet, I almost hit (Adams Jr.) in the leg. I already apologized,” said Paredes. “That was awesome, what a game. I’m just happy we got the win and we’ve still got a shot at the playoffs.”

“I tried to come celebrate with him and he threw his helmet down, almost took my knee out,” said Adams Jr. “I’m happy for him. That was a long field goal, so that was awesome.”

The two longest field goals in CFL history belong to Paul McCallum and Sergio Castillo, both of whom hit from 63 yards out. Neither kick was a walk-off game-winner, making this unofficially the longest walk-off game-winning field goal in league history.

The Stampeders entered this week on a cold streak, having lost four of their last five games. Facing a four-point deficit in the West Division standings, this was essentially a must-win game as the club continues to fight for a spot in the postseason.

“I believe it can be a spark. We should be playing ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees in (the locker room). Seriously, it was desperation mode. We’re not going to get to where we want to get to if we lose that game, so it gives us a chance,” said Dickenson.

“I think it can spark us, I hope it does. Understand, though, every week’s different. It’s going to be very difficult still. We have to start playing winning football more consistently, doing things better, and hopefully get some momentum going, and we start winning games in clusters.”

Paredes never expected to set a new career-long at the age of 41, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’m blessed with the career I’ve had,” he said. “This is another cherry on top. Hopefully, I get us some more near the end of the season.”

Editor’s note: audio was provided by 3DownNation reporter Ryan Ballantine.

Next Games Friday, September 25

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