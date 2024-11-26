Montreal Alouettes sign QB Davis Alexander to contract extension through 2027

The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Davis Alexander to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, per sources.

The up-and-comer can earn nearly $1.2 million over the span of his new agreement, which was negotiated by Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch. He also represents Canadian QB Tre Ford, veteran Jeremiah Masoli and 2024 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, Taylor Elgersma.

Alexander receives a $120,000 signing bonus with $258,000 in hard money plus $72,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses for a $336,000 maximum value in 2025. In 2026, he has $346,000 in hard money plus $54,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses for a $406,000 maximum value. 2027 has a $456,000 maximum value with $396,000 in hard money plus $54,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses.

The 26-year-old produced a perfect 4-0 win-loss record as a starter in 2024 while Cody Fajardo was sidelined with a hamstring injury. He completed 105-of-151 passes (69.5 percent) for 1,347 yards with six touchdowns versus three interceptions while rushing 24 times for 166 yards, 6.6 per carry, plus three majors. His passer rating checked in at 104.9.

Alexander initially signed with the Als in 2022. He suited up for one game in his rookie year, Week 21 against the Toronto Argonauts, completing 8-of-13 passes for 89 yards with one interception while rushing five times for 22 yards and one TD. In his second season, the six-foot, 195-pound QB dressed for 18 games, completing 6-of-8 passes for 56 yards.

The Gig Harbour, Washington native played his NCAA football at Portland State University from 2017 to 2021. He completed 58 percent of his passes for 9,215 yards with 63 touchdowns versus 31 interceptions while rushing 362 times for 1,258 yards with 25 touchdowns in 41 games.

Meanwhile, Fajardo has a $200,000 roster bonus due on January 15 as part of his current contract as he’s scheduled to earn $482,000 in hard money for the 2025 season. With Montreal committing to Alexander long-term, expect the Alouettes to ask the 110th Grey Cup MVP to rework his agreement, trade or release him by that date.

Fajardo had a dream first season in Montreal as he led the team to a CFL championship in 2023. Then in 2024 he completed 268-of-364 passes (73.6 percent) for 3,105 yards with 16 touchdowns versus seven interceptions in 13 starts. The 32-year-old rushed 51 times for 277 yards with three touchdowns and posted a 7-5-1 win-loss-tie record.

The Alouettes were first in the East Division with a 12-5-1 record but lost the East Final at home 30-28 to the Argos. Fajardo completed 27-of-42 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns versus two interceptions. He rushed eight times for 49 yards and lost one fumble in the defeat.

General manager Danny Maciocia and head coach Jason Maas have decided the future is now by tabbing Alexander as QB1.