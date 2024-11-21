Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks’ QB Taylor Elgersma wins Hec Crighton Trophy

Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks’ quarterback Taylor Elgersma has won the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football.

The six-foot-six, 212-pound native of London, Ont. completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 3,765 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season, going 11-0 as a starter. He also carried the ball 40 times for 223 yards and six scores.

The fourth-year passer has thrown for 9,984 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions over the course of his U Sports career. He is eligible for the 2025 CFL Draft.

Elgersma is the first member of the Golden Hawks to win the award since quarterback Bill Kubas did in 1994. He beat out Laval QB Arnaud Desjardins, Manitoba QB Jackson Tachinski, and Bishop’s QB Justin Quirion to win the award.

Previous winners of the Hec Crighton Trophy include Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford, Toronto Argonauts’ receiver Kevin Mital, and former CFL players Brad Sinopoli, Andy Fantuz, Jesse Lumsden, and Éric Lapointe.

Joining Elgersma in the winner’s circle was his Laurier head coach, Michael Faulds, who took home the Frank Tindall Trophy as the U Sports coach of the year. The 41-year-old bench boss helped the Golden Hawks to an undefeated 8-0 regular season, finishing second in the nation with 508.6 yards per game and third with 38.3 points.

This is Faulds’ second time winning the award, having also received the honour in 2016. He beat out Manitoba’s Brian Dobie, Laval’s Glen Constantin, and Bishop’s Cherif Nicolas.

In other coaching awards, Saskatchewan Huskies’ senior advisor Jerry Friesen received the Gino Fracas Award as the country’s top assistant coach. He was nominated alongside Western’s P.J. Edgeworth, Saint Mary’s Gord Beattie, and Concordia’s Emilie Pfeiffer Badoux.

University of Calgary safety Nate Beauchemin was awarded the Presidents’ Trophy as the country’s top stand-up defensive player, becoming the first Dino to win the award since Darcy Kopp in 1985. He recorded 41 total tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal this season, returning two picks for touchdowns.

The native of Kelowna, B.C. edged out a trio of fellow defensive backs for the award in Concordia’s Mendel Joseph, Bishop’s Alex MacDonald, and Western’s Jackson Findlay.

Along the line of scrimmage, University of Manitoba guard Giordano Vaccaro won the J.P. Metras Trophy as the country’s top lineman. He helped the Bisons average U Sports-leading 255.1 rushing yards per game, beating out Western offensive tackle Erik Anderson, Montreal defensive end Jeremiah Ojo, and Bishop’s defensive tackle Brandon-James Poulin-Marques for national recognition.

The six-foot-three, 305-pound blocker follows in the footsteps of two-time winner and current Chicago Bear Theo Benedet as the third straight offensive lineman to win the award. Current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata and former NFL pass rusher Israel Idonije are the last two Bisons to win the award.

Montreal Carabins’ receiver Enrique James Leclair won the Peter Gorman Trophy as U Sports’ rookie of the year, surpassing Acadia kicker Nick Swain, UBC defensive end Deacon Sterna, and McMaster receiver Jackson Taylor. The Varennes, Que. product becomes the fifth consecutive player from the RSEQ to receive the award after hauling in 26 receptions for 475 yards and five touchdowns.

Finally, Saskatchewan Huskies’ running back Ryker Frank received the prestigious Russ Jackson Award in recognition of his excellence in football, academics and citizenship. The fourth-year back from Regina, Sask. rushed for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns this season while also volunteering as a youth coach, aiding with KidSport’s annual Amazing Race event, fostering rescue cats, and maintaining a 93.5 percent average in the College of Engineering.

Ottawa quarterback Ben Maracle, Concordia defensive back Isaac Pepin, and Saint Mary’s running back Malik Williams were all nominated as finalists for the award.

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks will take on the Laval Rouge et Or in the 59th Vanier Cup on Saturday, November 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST at Richardson Memorial Stadium in Kingston, Ont.