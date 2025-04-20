In a passing league, those that patrol the secondary are integral to team success. Yet very few defensive backs are compensated appropriately for their worth – with a few notable exceptions.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers, so don’t forget to check back for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) Tyrell Ford, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $230,000

Maximum value: $236,000

Want to drive the DB market to unheard of heights? Simply become an elite ratio-breaker at cornerback. Ford took home a $70,000 signing bonus from Edmonton after establishing himself as one last year and will earn $20,000 in marketing money as a marquee player. He can also earn bonuses of $1,000 for being a divisional all-star, $2,000 for being selected All-CFL, and $3,000 for winning a Most Outstanding Player award.

2) Adarius Pickett, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $160,000

Maximum value: $166,000

Surprisingly, just two strong-side linebackers make an appearance on this list but Pickett continues to carry water for the position as the best in the league. Even coming off a torn Achilles, the 28-year-old’s new deal with the Redblacks ranks number two amongst secondary players, with $160,000 total in hard money plus $6,000 in possible all-star and award incentives.

3) Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $155,000

Maximum value: $161,000

Montreal’s homegrown defensive leader is entering the final season of a three-year contract and as a result, he has $50,000 of his $140,000 salary fully guaranteed. The two-time All-CFL selection will also take home $15,000 in marketing money and has up to $6,000 in standard award incentives.

4) Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $153,200

Maximum value: $163,600

Bringing a potential Canadian starter at boundary cornerback home from the NFL wasn’t cheap for the Riders, as Campbell received a $30,000 signing bonus and another $7,500 in marketing money. The University of Regina product will also get $300 for every game he plays at least 51 percent of the defensive snaps, with bonuses of $1,000 for a divisional all-star nod and $2,000 for an All-CFL selection or major award win.

5) Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $153,000

Maximum value: $170,000+

Becoming the second defensive back in CFL history to win Most Outstanding Defensive Player earned Milligan a new contract and a tidy raise. He’ll earn $153,000 in hard money and can make up to $17,000 more in playtime and award incentives, plus another $100 for every special teams tackle he can collect.

6) Damon Webb, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $150,000

Maximum value: $156,000

Calgary desperately needed to upgrade their secondary and paid a premium to do so with Webb. The All-CFL halfback received a $30,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in marketing money to join the Stampeders. He can earn $1,000 for being a team award winner, $1,000 if he becomes a divisional all-star, $2,000 if he gets league honours again, and $2,000 for winning a major award.

7) Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $145,000

Maximum value: $151,000

Winnipeg’s Canadian strong-side linebacker is paid like a ratio breaker and has $20,604 in guaranteed salary in the final year of his current. Kramdi can also take home up to $6,000 in all-star and award incentives – something he’s long overdue to cash in on as one of the league’s most underrated players.

8) Royce Metchie, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $145,000

Maximum value: $145,000

It may not be quite what his brother makes south of the border but Metchie continues to be one of the league’s highest-paid safeties after switching uniforms. Edmonton handed the Guelph product a $30,000 signing bonus to bring him over from Toronto, with another $15,000 coming in off-the-cap marketing money.

9) Jamal Peters, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $144,750

Maximum value: $149,750

The Ticats kept their prized lockdown cornerback in town by way of an in-season extension last year, a deal which included a $42,500 signing bonus for the the East Division all-star. Peters can earn a bonus of $2,000 if he improves to All-CFL status in 2025 and another $3,000 if he wins a major league award.

10) Stavros Katsantonis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $139,500

Maximum value: $147,000

The Bakersfield Bandit redid his deal in December and took home a $15,000 signing bonus with $10,000 in marketing money. He’ll earn another $250 for every week he’s on the active roster, plus $1,500 each for collecting four interceptions or two forced fumbles.

11) Garry Peters, B.C. Lions (A)

Hard money: $138,500

Maximum value: $146,500

At 33 years old, Peters may be on the back nine of his career but he still commanded a $50,000 signing bonus to return as the Lions’ longest tenured player. His contract includes $2,000 in marketing money, plus a $3,000 bonus for winning a major award and $5,000 if he is selected All-CFL for the third time in four years.

12) Deatrick Nichols, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $136,000

Maximum value: $142,000

A three-time West Division all-star at boundary halfback, Nichols is entering the second and final season of his current contract with the Bombers. In addition to $136,000 hard money, he can receive up to $6,000 in all-star and award incentives at both the divisions and league level.

13) Wes Sutton, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $135,000

Maximum value: $142,000

A two-time East Division all-star at halfback, Sutton inked a two-year extension to stay with the Alouettes in December. He’ll be entitled to $1,500 for a divisional all-star selection or Most Outstanding Defensive Player nomination, with $2,000 bonuses for either accomplishment at the league level.

14) Evan Holm, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $135,000

Maximum value: $141,000

The younger half of the Bombers’ pricey halfback duo received a $40,000 signing bonus on his first extension with the team. The former North Dakota Fighting Hawk also got $5,000 in marketing money and can earn another $6,000 in standard all-star and awards incentives.

15) Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $132,700

Maximum value: $135,700

After he was cut by B.C. in training camp last year, Sayles has experienced a career resurgence since joining the Riders and moving to cornerback. The 30-year-old got a $30,000 signing bonus and will make another $7,500 in marketing money during his second year in Saskatchewan, plus a $1,000 bump if he becomes a divisional all-star and $2,000 for an All-CFL selection.