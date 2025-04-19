The CFL’s 15 highest-paid linebackers for the 2025 season

On the gridiron battlefield, both sides require a general. For the defence, that person has always been a linebacker standing tall in the middle but that type of leadership comes at a price.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen and defensive lineman, so don’t forget to check back for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) Wynton McManis, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $229,500

Maximum value: $231,500

You can buy a whole lot of toothpicks with the money the Argos gave McManis to stay in Toronto, re-setting the LB market with a massive deal. Mr. Great Business took home $94,500 in his signing bonus alone en route to becoming the league’s highest-paid linebacker for a third straight year. He can add another $1,000 each to his total if he is a Most Outstanding Player finalist or winner.

2) Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $205,000

Maximum value: $210,000

The top defensive player in the East Division last season wasn’t a pending free agent this year but he signed an extension in November to keep him with the Alouettes through 2026. That deal includes a standard $5,000 in all-star and awards incentives, which the 30-year-old should be well-positioned to cash-in after receiving honours the past two seasons.

3) Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $197,000

Maximum value: $202,000

Toronto double-dips at the top of this list after trading for Canadian Cameron Judge and renegotiating his contract. The Montreal-born backer received a $50,000 signing bonus to extend with the Argos and will get another $12,000 in marketing money. He can also take home another $1,000 for leading the East Division in defensive tackles, $1,500 for leading the league, and $2,500 for winning a Most Outstanding Player award.

4) Jameer Thurman, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $185,000

Maximum value: $190,000

Thurman’s new two-year deal in Saskatchewan included a $50,000 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money. The 30-year-old earned his first career divisional all-star selection last year and will receive $1,000 if he repeats the feat, plus $2,000 for both a CFL all-star selection or Most Outstanding Player win.

5) Darnell Sankey, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $175,000

Maximum value: $181,000

The reigning East Division all-star’s new deal with the Als came complete with a $40,000 signing bonus and he’ll get another $15,000 when he reports for training camp. Sankey is also locked in for $10,000 in marketing money and can earn incentives of $1,000 for a divisional all-star nod, $2,000 for an All-CFL selection, and $3,000 for a major award win.

6) Ben Hladik, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $145,000

Maximum value: $151,000

With the addition of Micah Awe and the return of Josh Woods — neither of whom cracked this list — Hladik is not guaranteed to be a full-time starter with the Lions next year. They are still paying him like one though, beginning with a $25,000 off-season bonus that cashed in February. The Vernon, B.C. native is making another $10,000 in marketing money and has escalating incentives of $1,000 for a divisional all-star, $2,000 for All-CFL, and $3,000 for a major award win.

7) Nyles Morgan, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $140,000

Maximum value: $146,000

While half of the Elks’ impressive linebacking duo is still on his rookie, it took a $40,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in marketing money to re-up his veteran counterpart. Morgan is still chasing his first All-CFL selection but has the standard escalating all-star and awards incentives totalling $6,000 max.

Adam Auclair, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $131,500

Maximum value: $150,000

The Lions are sure paying a premium for Canadian linebackers despite the fact that they may not start one. Auclair received a $20,000 signing bonus to become the de facto replacement for Bo Lokombo in the rotation and can earn up to $12,500 in playtime incentives if he’s on the field for the majority of defensive snaps in every game, plus another $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses.

Frankie Griffin, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $130,000

Maximum value: $142,000

The Redblacks’ starting weak-side backer comes in at a touch more expensive than their more established veteran in the middle, starting with a $15,000 report and pass bonus for training camp. The 29-year-old will also receive $5,000 in marketing money and has escalators of $1,000 and $2,000 built-in should he lead the division or league in either special teams or defensive tackles. That is in addition to the usual $6,000 in award and all-star money.

Fraser Sopik, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $128,000

Maximum value: $146,500

The re-acquisition of their former fourth-round pick gives Calgary their lone entrant on this list, with Sopik coming at the cost of a $17,500 signing bonus and $5,000 in marketing money. The 28-year-old Canadian can max out his playtime incentives at $12,500 if he plays 51 percent of defensive snaps in every game, plus $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for becoming All-CFL, $1,000 for a team award nomination, and $2,000 for winning it at the league level.

Jovan Santos-Knox, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $122,500

Maximum value: $136,500

The Redblacks paid their veteran middle linebacker a $15,000 signing bonus to return to Ottawa for a third season, the longest he’s ever been with one franchise. After being limited to just 12 games in each of his first two campaigns, Santos-Knox will need to play at least 14 this year to cash in on a $5,000. He also has $6,000 in award and all-star incentives, plus bonuses of $1,000 and $2,000 for leading the division or league in defensive tackles.

Jonathan Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $120,500

Maximum value: $126,500

Jonathan isn’t the Jones most Bomber fans would expect to see as their top paid linebacker, but it hints at a potential transition on Winnipeg’s weak side. The 27-year-old received a $15,000 signing bonus to come over from Toronto and will get $8,000 in marketing money, plus the standard $6,000 for awards and all-star selections.

Tony Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $117,500

Maximum value: $132,500

After establishing himself in Adam Bighill’s absence last year, Winnipeg’s incumbent Jones got a $15,000 bonus to stick around and $5,000 in marketing money. His incentive structure is slightly unique as well, as he can receive $2,000 for a divisional or league award win in up to three categories instead of just one. That is in addition to $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection and $2,000 for an All-CFL nod.

A.J. Allen, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $111,000

Maximum value: $126,000

Being an elite special teamer pays in the CFL and the Riders shelled out a $12,000 signing bonus to keep Allen in the fold. The 27-year-old Canadian is entitled to $2,300 in marketing money and will receive $200 for every game he plays, with another $300 for taking more than half of the defensive snaps. That equals a total of $9,000 in playtime incentives, plus the usual $6,000 for awards and all-stars.

Jack Cassar, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $109,900

Maximum value: $146,000+

Cassar took home a $15,000 offseason bonus in February and will receive another $5,000 for reporting to training camp, but much of his deal is wrapped up in incentives. Those include $600 for every game he plays and $850 for every time he sees 51 percent of defensive snaps, totalling a maximum of $26,100. In addition to $6,000 in award and all-star incentives, he can earn $1,500 for surpassing 50 defensive tackles, $1,000 for leading his team in special teams tackles, and $1,500 for leading the league. His potential earnings aren’t capped either, with a bonus of $150 for every special teams tackle he makes.