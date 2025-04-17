The CFL’s 12 highest-paid running backs for the 2025 season

Running backs are a hot item in professional football and none are hotter in the CFL than Canadian running back Brady Oliveira.

The three-down league’s reigning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian has a country mile and then some between him and the next closest running back on the pay rankings.

3DownNation will be unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, receivers, and offensive linemen, so don’t forget to check back for the rest.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1) RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

Hard money: $240,000

Maximum value: $240,000

The 27-year-old collected an $85,000 offseason roster bonus in February to go along with a $105,000 base salary and $50,000 in marking money for the 2025 season.

2) RB A.J. Ouellette, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $152,100

Maximum value: $162,500

The 29-year-old received a $40,000 signing bonus on his reworked contract and could earn $5,400 in playtime bonuses based on playing 51 percent of the offensive snaps at $300 per game. He can collect $1,000 for being named a West Division all-star, $2,000 for CFL all-star and $2,000 for winning MOP.

3) RB Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $128,500

Maximum value: $139,500

The 26-year-old received a $20,000 signing bonus and can earn $11,000 in statistical, all-star and award incentives including: $1,000 for being named a West Division all-star, $2,000 for CFL all-star, $3,000 for earning an MOP award, $1,000 if he rushes for 500 yards, $1,000 for 1,000 rushing yards and $2,000 for being the league’s all-purpose yards leader.

4) RB Daniel Adeboboye, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

Hard money: $118,800

Maximum value: $150,900

The 25-year-old could earn $5,400 in active roster bonuses at $300 per game. He has $12,600 available in playtime incentives based on playing 51 percent of the offensive snaps at $700 per game.

The 2022 second-round CFL Draft pick collects $100 for each special teams tackle and $1,000 for leading his team in special teams tackles. He can unlock $1,000 with 700 rushing yards, $1,000 for 1,000 rushing yards and $1,500 if leads the team in rushing yards.

5) RB Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $110,000

Maximum value: $115,000

The 32-year-old received a $20,000 signing bonus when he re-signed with the Argos. He has a $70,300 base salary, $14,700 in housing, $5,000 travel allowance with an additional $5,000 in incentives available.

6) RB Peyton Logan, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $107,500

Maximum value: $113,500

The 26-year-old signed a simple contract which includes a $10,000 signing bonus, $7,500 in marketing money and $6,000 in possible all-star and award bonuses.

7) RB Ante Litre, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $107,200

Maximum value: $121,100

The 30-year-old received a $7,500 signing bonus and he’ll collect a $2,500 first-time active roster bonus.

8) RB William Stanback, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $106,500

Maximum value: $117,500

The 30-year-old received $20,000 signing bonus, second-highest among American running backs. He can earn 4,000 in playtime incentives and $1,000 if the veteran rushes for 1,000 yards plus a possible $6,000 in all-star and award incentives.

9) RB Walter Fletcher, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $105,400

Maximum value: $116,000

The 28-year-old received a $17,500 signing bonus, third-highest among American running backs. He can earn $800 for 800 rushing yards, $800 for 800 receiving yards, $1,000 each for being active in six, 12 and 16 games with $6,000 in all-star and award incentives available.

10) RB Jeshrun Antwi, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $105,000

Maximum value: $120,000

The 27-year-old received a $10,000 signing bonus and can earn an additional $9,000 in playtime incentives. He has $6,000 all-star and award bonuses available.

11) RB James Butler, B.C. Lions (A)

Hard money: $103,800

Maximum value: $119,800

The 30-year-old received a $10,000 signing bonus and can earn a $5,000 first-time active roster bonus. If Butler rushes for $1,000 yards he collects $5,000. There are $6,000 in all-star and award incentives available.

12) RB Dedrick Mills, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $101,200

Maximum value: $123,450

The 28-year-old received an $8,000 signing bonus with $9,000 possible in playtime incentives. If Mills rushes for 500 yards he collects $1,000, 750 yards $3,000 and 1,000 yards $3,250.