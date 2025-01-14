Redblacks acquire Canadian RB Daniel Adeboboye in trade with Argos

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye via trade from the Toronto Argonauts.

“Daniel is a proven contributor in our league, both at running back and on special teams,” general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement. “We welcome him to Ottawa, and are excited to have him join our organization.”

Toronto will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft and the negotiation list rights to Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter. The six-foot-five, 250-pound pass rusher went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft after amassing 184 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and an interception in 58 games with the Hoosiers (2023) and Western Michigan (2018-23).

Adeboboye was selected with the 15th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft by the Argonauts and has gone on to help the team win two Grey Cups. In 49 games in Double Blue, the native of Mississauga, Ont. has rushed 119 times for 603 yards and a touchdown, while catching 18 passes for 127 yards through the air. His largest contributions came on special teams, where he has made 41 tackles in three seasons.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at Bryant University where he rushed 383 times for 1,816 yards and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games. He also made 49 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.