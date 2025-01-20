Calgary Stampeders re-sign RB Dedrick Mills

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American running back Dedrick Mills. He was a pending free agent.

“We look forward to seeing Dedrick take the next step in his development as a premier back in our league,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement.

The five-foot-ten, 227-pound native of Waycross, Ga. made 12 starts this past season, rushing 163 times for 923 yards, making 31 catches for 327 yards, and scoring one touchdown. He set new career highs in rushing and receiving.

“I’m excited to re-sign with the Stamps and to be back in Calgary because of the relationships I’ve built and the continuous support from the coaches and my teammates which has pushed me as a player,” said Mills. “I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to the team success as I feel like it’s going to be a great year. I look forward to my continued growth as a person and a player.”

The 28-year-old has been with the Stampeders for three seasons, rushing for 2,184 yards, making 65 receptions for 555 yards, and scoring seven total touchdowns over 34 career regular-season games.

Mills rushed for 1,912 yards and 25 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech and Nebraska. He also caught 29 passes for 211 yards and one score.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.