Saskatchewan Roughriders restructure 2025 CFL contracts with key starters

The Saskatchewan Roughriders quietly restructured contracts for the 2025 CFL season with four key players in the offseason.

A.J. Ouellette tweaked his pact following a season where he played eight regular season games. He dropped his hard money from $170,500 to $152,100 in exchange for a $40,000 signing bonus. The transformed running back can earn an additional $5,400 possible in playtime incentives and $5,000 in all-star and award bonuses.

Jermarcus Hardrick went from $230,500 in hard money to $213,700 in exchange for a $110,000 signing bonus. He can earn an additional $5,000 in all-star and award bonuses. The 34-year-old enters the 2025 campaign following a season-ending quad injury in Week 6 last year.

Shawn Bane Jr. reworked his deal to be more affordable coming off a major knee injury. He agreed to lower his hard money from $175,000 to $133,200 in exchange for a $40,000 signing bonus. The 29-year-old has been productive in Riderville when healthy for the Green and White.

C.J. Reavis checks in at $109,000 in hard money while receiving a $25,000 signing bonus. He can earn an additional $7,500 in playtime incentives, $6,000 in all-star and award incentives, plus $1,500 for being the CFL’s defensive tackles leader and $250 for each interception.

The 29-year-old earned All-CFL status for his efforts throughout the 2024 season. He led the Riders in defensive tackles with 89 while recording four sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumbles as a difference-maker at strong-side linebacker.

General manager Jeremy O’Day has balanced fairness and what’s best for his team from a business perspective with the redone agreements.