Ticats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell leads 2024 All-CFL team

This year’s All-CFL team has been unveiled as voted on by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), the league’s nine head coaches, and fans. The picks were made from the two divisional All-CFL teams, which were announced last week.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders led the way with five selections, followed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts (four), Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (three), B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes (two), and Calgary Stampeders (one).

OFFENCE

QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (third selection)

RB Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (second)

REC Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions (first)

REC Justin Hardy, Ottawa Redblacks (first)

REC Reggie Begelton, Calgary Stampeders (third)

REC Eugene Lewis, Edmonton Elks (third)

REC Tim White, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (third)

C David Beard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (first)

G Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders (first)

G Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts (second)

T Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (eighth)

T Dejon Allen, Toronto Argonauts (second)

DEFENCE

DE Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (sixth)

DE Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa Redblacks (second)

DT Jake Ceresna, Toronto Argonauts (second)

DT Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (fourth)

LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes (first)

LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks (first)

SAM C.J. Reavis, Saskatchewan Roughriders (first)

CB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (first)

CB Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders (second)

HB Rolan Milligan Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (first)

HB Damon Webb, Ottawa Redblacks (first)

S Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal Alouettes (second)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions (second)

P Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks (first)

ST Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts (second)