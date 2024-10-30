Trevor Harris, Bo Levi Mitchell highlight Divisional All-CFL teams

The 2024 Divisional All-CFL teams have been unveiled, featuring 37 American players, 16 Canadian players, and one Global player.

Voting was conducted by national members of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts across the country, CFL head coaches, and fans.

OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | Ka’Deem Carey (TOR)

REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | Justin Hardy (OTT)

REC | Samuel Emilus (SSK)* | Tim White (HAM)

REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | Shemar Bridges (HAM)

REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | Makai Polk (TOR)

REC | Nic Demski (WPG)* | Steven Dunbar Jr. (HAM)

C | Mark Korte (EDM)* | David Beard (HAM)*

G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | Ryan Hunter (TOR)*

G | Liam Dobson (WPG)* | Drew Desjarlais (OTT)*

OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | Dejon Allen (TOR)

OT | Martez Ivey (EDM) | Nick Callender (MTL)

DEFENCE

DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)

DE | Elliott Brown (EDM) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)*

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | Jake Ceresna (TOR)

DT | Mike Rose (CGY) | Michael Wakefield (OTT)

LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL)

LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | Darnell Sankey (MTL)

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | Adarius Pickett (OTT)

CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | Jamal Peters (HAM)

CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | Kabion Ento (MTL)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | DaShaun Amos (TOR)

HB | Deatrick Nichols (WPG) | Damon Webb (OTT)

S | Loucheiz Purifoy (EDM) | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)*

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | Lirim Hajrullahu (TOR)*

P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | John Haggerty (TOR)^

ST | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | Janarion Grant (TOR)

* Denotes a Canadian player

​^ Denotes a Global player

Last month, it was announced that the CFL would rebrand from having “all-star” teams to “All-CFL” teams. The 2024 All-CFL Team will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 7 and be comprised of the players listed above.

The breakdown of selections by team is as follows.

West Division

Saskatchewan Roughriders — nine

Edmonton Elks — seven

Winnipeg Blue Bombers — seven

B.C. Lions — two

Calgary Stampeders — two

East Division

Toronto Argonauts — nine

Hamilton Tiger-Cats — six

Montreal Alouettes — six

Ottawa Redblacks — six