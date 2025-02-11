Official: Calgary Stampeders sign Canadian RB Jeshrun Antwi

The Calgary Stampeders have officially signed Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s free-agent negotiation window.

The 27-year-old was originally a sixth-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes but was traded to the B.C. Lions late in 2024. He has rushed for 1,098 yards, caught 52 passes for 342 yards, and scored one touchdown over 64 career regular-season games, winning a Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2023. He is also valuable on special teams, making 12 tackles this past season.

Born in Israel, Antwi moved to Calgary, Alta. at the age of 12 and played collegiately at the University of Calgary. The five-foot-eleven, 207-pound ball-carrier rushed 366 times for 2,233 yards, caught 55 passes for 479 yards, and scored 23 total touchdowns with the Dinos, helping them win the Vanier Cup in 2019.