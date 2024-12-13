Edmonton Elks extend Javon Leake through 2026

The Edmonton Elks have signed Javon Leake to a two-year contract extension, per sources, tying him to the team through 2026. He was a pending free agent. The news was first reported by the Canadian Press.

The 26-year-old had a breakout season on offence in 2024, his first in Edmonton. He rushed for 661 yards and six touchdowns, starting five games at running back, and made 34 catches for 301 yards and one score.

That native of Greensboro, N.C. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player with the Toronto Argonauts in 2023. He returned 81 punts for an average of 15.0 yards and four touchdowns that year along with 25 kickoffs for an average of 21.6 yards and three missed field goal returns for an average of 11.3 yards.

Leake first came to the CFL in 2022 as a member of the Argonauts, helping the team win a Grey Cup. The product of the University of Maryland went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft before stints with the New York Giants, Washington Football Team, and Detroit Lions.