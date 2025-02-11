Official: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign versatile RB/KR Peyton Logan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially signed American running back and return specialist Peyton Logan to a two-year contract. 3DownNation reported the agreement last week during the CFL’s negotiation window.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound native of Memphis, Tenn. played in 14 games with the Calgary Stampeders last season, recording 28 kickoff returns for 635 yards, 40 punt returns for 539 yards and one touchdown, 61 carries for 355 yards and one touchdown, and 23 receptions for 121 yards.

The 26-year-old has spent all three of his CFL seasons with Calgary. He’s suited up for 36 games and recorded 69 kickoff returns for 1,580 yards and one touchdown, 136 punt returns for 1,501 yards and one touchdown, 136 carries for 889 yards and five touchdowns, and 42 receptions for 274 yards.

Collegiately, Logan played at the University of Tennessee at Martin, an FCS program located in Martin, Tenn. He rushed for 2,605 yards, caught 86 passes for 724 yards, returned 42 kickoffs for 1,067 yards, and scored 18 total touchdowns with the Skyhawks. He was named first-team All-Conference as a senior.