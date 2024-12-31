Montreal Alouettes sign RB Walter Fletcher to two-year contract extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American running back Walter Fletcher to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound native of Columbia, Md. carried the ball 141 times for 764 yards and four touchdowns over 17 regular season games this past season and also caught 71 passes for 682 yards and three scores.

“Walter delivered the goods in his first season as a starter with us after waiting for his turn,” general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “Both on the ground and in the air, he is a threat to his opponents. He has unparalleled speed, and you never know what he’s going to do on the field.”

The 28-year-old was traded to Montreal in 2022 after spending one season with Edmonton. He helped the club win the Grey Cup in 2023 as a backup to William Stanback before taking on the full-time starting role in 2024.

Through 49 career CFL games, Fletcher has rushed 351 times for 1,818 yards with five touchdowns. He has also made 145 receptions for 1,388 yards and five scores.

Fletcher played three years at Edinboro University, rushing 632 times for 3,913 yards with 41 touchdowns and catching 93 passes for 692 yards and six scores in 32 games. During his second season, he ran for a school record 1,740 yards on 253 carries with 18 touchdowns.

After transferring to Ball State in 2019, Fletcher carried the ball 132 times for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.