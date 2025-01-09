B.C. Lions bring back RB James Butler following release from Ticats

The B.C. Lions have signed American running back James Butler to a one-year contract following his release by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Wednesday.

Butler spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Lions. He rushed for 1,557 yards over 28 games with the Lions, including 1,060 yards in 2022.

“JB’s track record as a proven runner in this league speaks for itself. Both his pass protection and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield make him a great fit for Buck Pierce and our offence. We are happy to have him back,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement.

The 29-year-old signed with the Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2023 when he rushed 235 times for 1,116 yards, caught 61 passes for 527 yards, and scored eight total touchdowns. He became the club’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010.

The five-foot-eight, 215-pound ball-carrier played 10 games with the team this past season, recording 110 carries for 522 yards, 45 catches for 372 yards, and three total touchdowns. He lost his starting spot to Greg Bell near the midway point of the season and was a healthy scratch for seven of Hamilton’s nine final regular season games.

Over 55 career regular season CFL games, Butler has rushed for 3,195 yards, caught 198 passes for 1,320 yards, and scored 25 touchdowns. Prior to his time with the Lions, he was a member of the Oakland Raiders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Houston Roughnecks.

B.C.’s incumbent running back, William Stanback, is a pending free agent. The 30-year-old rushed for 1,175 yards and three touchdowns last season while adding another 413 and two scores through the air.