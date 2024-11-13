Toronto Argonauts tout progress after Chad Kelly wrongdoing but scarce on details

The Toronto Argonauts believe they are a more inclusive organization in the aftermath of Chad Kelly’s sexual harassment allegations, but remain guarded about exactly what changes have been implemented.

“It’s unfortunate. We took one on the chin, a black eye on the organization, but we can’t allow it to happen again,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told 3DownNation on Wednesday. “We’ve got to bring more awareness to the players and it can’t just get brought up once. It’s gotta get brought up multiple times, because sometimes guys lose sight of your focus, of how we want to operate things.”

Dinwiddie revealed that all of his players went through a class on diversity and inclusion during training camp, but said that CFLPA regulations prevent the implementation of any ongoing mandatory training. It has instead fallen on him and his staff to continually remind those in the building about those values during regular team activities.

“Obviously, us as coaches, we go through these things because we’re employed by MLSE, so you have these obligations that you have to go through as far as courses and how to operate. But players, they don’t get necessarily the right knowledge on how to handle themselves and conduct themselves,” he said.

“It starts at the top. Leadership’s got to be better. I’ve got to bring some more awareness to our players as well on how we treat people in the building. I want everybody in our building to feel comfortable to come to work, no matter who they are, what gender they are, what’s their preference in anything. We’re all treated equally with respect.”

Kelly was suspended for the first nine games of the 2024 season after he was found to have violated the CFL’s gender-based violence policy. The punishment came after a former strength and conditioning coach filed a lawsuit in February alleging that the team’s reigning M.O.P. “repeatedly sought to initiate romantic connections” with her throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. She also claimed that her reporting of the incidents led the Argos not to renew her contract, amounting to wrongful termination.

Those allegations were never proven in court and the lawsuit was later settled to the satisfaction of both parties. However, an independent investigation commissioned by the CFL corroborated three of six claims made against Kelly, including “sexual harassment as defined by the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.” That same report found no evidence to suggest the situation influenced the plaintiff’s termination and the Argos were never publicly reprimanded by the league.

Nevertheless, general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons took personal responsibility for the situation following Kelly’s suspension and promised to make changes in the organization, saying that “good is not good enough.” During Grey Cup media day, he revealed that he has periodically scheduled meetings that include all of the team’s female employees in order to gauge their feelings.

While he declined to share any actionable changes that have come out of those interactions, he did indicate he’s been surprised by “how much the ladies enjoyed the conversation.”

“We kind of go and have these meetings, and they wanted to have an open conversation to say that, ‘Hey, we really appreciate the time that’s put in,'” Pinball recalled.

“I think that’s why they mentioned that they enjoy them because we actually do listen and try to affect change. I don’t want to talk in specific things because those conversations are private.”

Clemons specifically praised director of finance Linda Davis and assistant athletic therapist Valerie Chuong for their quality of work with the club, while revealing for the first time that the team has a female director of football operations. According to her LinkedIn page, Melissa Frith has served in that role since May 2024 after spending nearly five years as team president Bill Manning’s executive assistant. Her hiring was never announced and she is not currently listed on the team’s website.

For some fans, concerns about the quality of the Argos’ leadership on this topic stem from the continued employment of assistant general manager John Murphy. The longtime CFL scout and executive, who previously served a one-year suspension for a physical altercation with a fan that included allegations of homophobic language, became the subject of controversy when the lawsuit alleged he told the plaintiff she had “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened” by confronting Kelly over his harassment.

Pinball said those comments were addressed internally with Murphy but that he believes the CFL’s investigation cleared his colleague of wrongdoing.

“The report, actually, I believe said that he did do things right. That’s what I was told that the report highlighted, that he actually did do the right actions,” Clemons insisted. “There was something at the beginning and the way he said something, I think that was taken maybe out of context.”

Murphy is currently away from the Argos for personal reasons and will not be in attendance for the Grey Cup. Neither will Kelly, who suffered a broken tibia in the East Final, which required surgery and carries the risk of blood clots if he travels too soon. That has done little to deflect from the team’s off-season controversy during the CFL’s largest media events.

Both Dinwiddie and Clemons said they had learned from the experience and insisted their players had, too. Despite increased scrutiny, the head coach said he did not have to officially reprimand or even chastise any individual for inappropriate behaviour throughout the season, though that doesn’t mean he plans to relax in the future.

“It’s never-ending. I think we’ve got to look at it again this off-season how we’re going to approach this new year. But this year, I think our players have been well-behaved. I take good pride in that,” he said.

“I had a flight attendant on one of our charters say this is the most respectful club she’s ever been a part of. I had that said to me this week as well about our football club. We always want to have high-character individuals in our building, and I think leadership can lead guys and hold guys accountable.”

The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will meet in the 111th Grey Cup at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST.