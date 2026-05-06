Calgary Stampeders cut rookie Jeff Foreman

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Jeff Foreman, the team announced on Wednesday.

The native of Wichita, Kan. played collegiately at Arkansas State University, where he suited up in 58 games over five seasons. He recorded 104 career catches for 2,067 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also returning 17 kickoffs for 377 yards.

The six-foot, 186-pound target signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. He was released the following May.

The Calgary Stampeders recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Calgary finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.