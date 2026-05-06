Montreal Alouettes sign CFL veteran Marco Dubois, four others

Photo: Ottawa Redblacks

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian fullback Marco Dubois following his release from the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 31-year-old played 120 regular-season games over seven seasons with the Redblacks, recording 22 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown, one carry for one yard, 33 special teams tackles, and one defensive tackle.

The native of LaSalle, Que. was originally the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Université Laval. Dubois helped the Rouge et Or qualify for two Vanier Cups, winning one in 2016.

The Alouettes have also signed American receiver Tsion Nunnally, American tight end Landen King, Global offensive lineman Mark Petry, and Australian kicker Josh Burgess.

Nunnally caught 63 passes for 845 yards and six touchdowns over 11 games at Idaho State in 2025. The six-foot-four, 231-pound native of Santa Rosa, Calif. previously played at Washington State.

King played at Duke in 2025, making 15 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns. The six-foot-five, 230-pound native of Beaumont, Texas previously played at Auburn and Utah.

Petry was the team’s first-round pick from the 2026 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-four, 301-pound blocker made 24 starts over 39 games at Syracuse University.

Burgess played 26 collegiate games at Texas Tech, where he punted the ball 89 times for a total of 3,815 yards.

The Alouettes have also released Canadian defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve.

The 25-year-old native of Gatineau, Que. was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, but returned to school to complete his U Sports eligibility at the Université de Montréal. The six-foot-three, 236-pound pass rusher earned first-team U Sports All-Canadian honours, registering 16 total tackles and 4.5 sacks to help the Carabins win the Vanier Cup.