Official: William Fields named defensive coordinator of Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially named William Fields as their new defensive coordinator.

The 46-year-old native of McKeesport, Pa. served as the co-defensive coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts this past season, working alongside Kevin Eiben.

The team’s defence ranked first in sacks, second in takeaways, second in rushing yards allowed, fourth in net offence allowed, fifth in offensive points allowed, and eighth in passing yards allowed, helping them place second in the East Division before upsetting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 111th Grey Cup.

Fields played six seasons in the CFL as a defensive back for the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning one Grey Cup. He recorded 223 total tackles, 38 pass knockdowns, 13 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one sack over 87 career regular season games.

The University of Houston product recently cited the legendary Jerry Glanville as his most influential mentor, calling him a “father figure.” The two coached together with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018. Fields has also coached with the Simon Fraser Red Leafs, B.C. Lions, Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Peru State Bobcats.

Ottawa parted ways with defensive coordinator Barron Miles, who has since been hired as the defensive backs coach of the Calgary Stampeders, following the 2024 season. The Redblacks finished sixth in offensive points and net yards allowed during the regular season, placing third in the East Division before a first-round playoff exit.