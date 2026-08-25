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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich: Bo Levi Mitchell improving but 2026 return ‘little bit of a long shot’

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Though he appears skeptical that franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will play again this season, Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich still isn’t ruling out that possibility.

“(I have no update) in terms of timeframe (for Mitchell’s return),” Milanovich told the media on Tuesday. “(His recovery progress is) not decreasing my optimism, that’s for sure. I think it’s still probably a little bit of a long shot.”

Mitchell took to social media last week to provide a brief update on the ankle injury he suffered early last month, which required surgery. He’s no longer wearing a boot and is able to put his full weight on the injured leg.

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Milanovich also indicated that Mitchell’s been cleared to do some “assisted running,” though he acknowledged that he’s doesn’t know all the details.

The 36-year-old passer has already missed seven weeks and his return remains far from imminent, which means he’d be rusty if he were to return late this season. However, Milanovich doesn’t seem to consider this much of an obstacle.

“The way he was playing, Bo at 85 percent and 15 percent rust is pretty damn good, but I don’t want to put him in harm’s way before he’s ready,” he said.

“I think it all depends on how healthy the leg is. To some degree, it’s going to be reps and just getting the rust knocked off.”

“Honestly, I doubt that’s going to happen, but we’ll keep the fingers crossed.”

The native of Katy, Texas played well this season before the injury took place, completing 78.2 percent of his passes for 1,107 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception over four regular-season games.

Tre Ford started Hamilton’s most recent game, as Harrison Frost was limited during the practice week due to a back injury. He completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 356 yards in a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

“Tre’s improving,” said Milanovich. “There’s things he still needs to work on and continue to get better at but I thought he had a good day today (in practice).”

Frost remained limited in practice on Tuesday, according to the team’s injury report. As such, it would appear that Ford is primed to make another start, though the team hasn’t formally announced a decision.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-7) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-6) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 29 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 39-20 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders were on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 19 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS2, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster.

Next Game Friday, August 28

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