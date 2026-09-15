Calgary Stampeders sign six, including former Elks defender Jacob Taylor

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The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive back Jacob Taylor, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old native of Beaumont, Alta. was a second-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks. The six-foot-one, 215-pound defender played 22 games over two seasons with the team, recording four defensive tackles and 11 special teams tackles. He was cut in May 2025.

The Stampeders have also signed five American players, including offensive lineman Kamar Missouri, defensive linemen Tomasi Laulile and Navaeh Sanders, linebacker Kai Hill-Green, and defensive back Devin Grant.

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Missouri signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May by was recently let go by the team. The six-foot-five, 300-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he made 26 starts at left tackle and allowed only three sacks. The native of Baltimore, Md. previously played at Rutgers University.

Laulile made nine starts with the B.C. Lions in 2025 and recorded 10 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. The six-foot-three, 288-pound native of Riverside, Calif. has previously been a member of the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and several spring league teams. He played collegiately at BYU.

Sanders played 13 collegiate games at Mississippi State University in 2025, where he made 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, two blocked kicks, and one sack. The six-foot-two, 230-pound native of Flint, Mich. recently attended rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks. He had previous collegiate stints at Northern Illinois University and Iowa Western Community College.

Hill-Green recently attended training camp with the Los Angeles Rams but was waived at its conclusion. The six-foot-one, 224-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa. played collegiately at the University of Alabama in 2025, where he made 60 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He previously played at Colorado, Charlotte, and Michigan.

Grant played 22 collegiate games over two seasons at Syracuse University, where he tallied 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, and one interception. The six-foot-three, 221-pound native of Flushing, N.Y. had a recent stint with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-8) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-12) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, September 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Redblacks suffered a narrow loss to the Toronto Argonauts, while the Stampeders got blown out by the Edmonton Elks.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 770 CHQR in Calgary.