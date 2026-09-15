Edmonton Elks sign three, including CFL draft pick Spencer Walsh

Photo: Handout/Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Spencer Walsh, American offensive lineman Nash Jones, and American defensive lineman Jamil Muhammad to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Walsh was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University. The six-foot-three, 294-pound blocker played 26 collegiate games with the Golden Hawks and was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2025. He was 3DownNation’s sixth-ranked offensive lineman in the draft, though he was coming off a torn ACL he suffered late last season.

Jones was an All-Southland Conference selection at the University of Incarnate Word and an All-Sun Belt selection at Texas State University. The six-foot-four, 314-pound blocker went on to have NFL stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, though he never played a regular-season game with either team.

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Muhammad has recently been a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns, though he never dressed for a regular-season NFL game. The six-foot-one, 260-pound defender played collegiately at USC, where he made 74 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks over 26 games.

The Edmonton Elks (10-3) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (7-6) at BMO Field on Saturday, September 19 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks dominated the Calgary Stampeders in the annual Labour Day Classic rematch, while the Argonauts beat Ottawa thanks to a walk-off field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or TSN 1050 in Toronto.