Zac Taylor: former CFL receiver Dohnte Meyers can make ‘explosive plays’ for Cincinnati Bengals

Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Bengals

Former Canadian Football League receiver Dohnte Meyers looked comfortable in his regular-season NFL debut with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our offence is about guys making the plays that come to them. We have plenty of guys we can design plays to and we focus primarily on a couple of them. But what’s key is that the other players that have roles for us, they make the plays that come to them,” head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Monday.

“We’re always gonna try to get the ball to Ja’Marr [Chase], that’s always part of our plan. But then sometimes, other guys are gonna come open, and when your number’s called, you have to make that play. Dohnte made those two plays for us.”

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With less than one minute left in the third quarter, Meyers ran a jet sweep to the left, juked veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone and scampered for 10 yards to move the sticks.

After Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield scored a touchdown to cut the Bengals lead to 33-27, Cincinnati took possession with three minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Franchise QB Joe Burrow hit Meyers in the right flat on a quick out route, and No. 81 made Keionte Scott miss in the open field. He picked up 18 yards to start the game-ending drive.

“[Meyers] made two space plays where there’s a player there that can make the play on him. Really good confidence by him with the ball in his hands to make people miss, good ball security to stay in bounds, so good situational awareness,” Taylor said.

“You’re calling that play hoping they play some zone and Ja’Marr gets the ball first play of the drive. But they didn’t, they took him away and it gave Dohnte a free shot there. Joe did a good job with the location on the ball, allowing him to catch, and turn, and get upfield. Really impressive. The plays that came his way, he made them.”

Along with his offensive contributions, the 26-year-old also returned four kickoffs for 93 yards. He was listed as the team’s primary punt returner, but did not have an opportunity to return one in Week 1. However, it seems as though there will be more chances in the future.

“I have the confidence in him to make some splash plays for us, and be sound with the ball security,” Taylor said. “He’s got good speed and quickness. I feel like he can make some explosive plays for us in the return game.”

Meyers believes a lot of CFL players could play in the NFL like him.

“I’ve just been grateful. Enjoy winning.” Dohnte Meyers made his NFL debut Sunday – and made a big play in the 4th quarter to help the Bengals win. I talked to Dohnte about that play and reflecting on his path to this moment. pic.twitter.com/4fzC4UWcaE — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 14, 2026