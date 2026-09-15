Montreal Alouettes release former NFL QB Anthony Brown Jr.

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have released American quarterback Anthony Brown Jr., the team announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old signed with the Alouettes in February. He dressed for the club’s first six regular-season games in a depth role, and was subsequently moved to the practice roster. He did not record any statistics.

The native of Aberdeen Township, N.J. originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played two regular-season games as a rookie and made one start, completing 44.9 percent of his passes for 302 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

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Brown Jr. had a brief stint on Baltimore’s practice roster in 2023 but was otherwise out of the NFL. He spent 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with those teams.

The six-foot-one, 217-pound passer signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League (UFL) in 2025 and made three starts, completing 48.2 percent of his passes for 241 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Brown Jr. was a collegiate standout over six seasons at Boston College and the University of Oregon, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for 7,891 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also ran 287 times for 1,121 yards and 15 scores.

The Montreal Alouettes (10-3) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-9) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday, September 18 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Alouettes lost 48-29 in a gritty game against the B.C. Lions, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or the Ticats Audio Network.