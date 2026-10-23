Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start QB Tre Ford against Redblacks

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a change under centre this week as Tre Ford will start their regular-season finale against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday. The team released its official depth chart on Friday morning.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,293 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions this year, his first in Steeltown. He has also rushed 39 times for 424 yards and one score, going 1-5 as a starter.

The 28-year-old has played 77 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Edmonton Elks and Tiger-Cats. He has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 5,944 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions, and carried the ball 163 times for 1,553 yards and five scores.

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Harrison Frost, who started the team’s last four games, did not practice this week due to an elbow injury and was placed on the one-game injured list. The 27-year-old has finished the season completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,841 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, going 2-4 as a starter.

Hamilton’s roster underwent only one change this week, as Cameron Peters was promoted from the practice roster to be the third-string quarterback. The six-foot-four, 207-pound passer signed with the Tabbies in August after spending the last two seasons at Prairie View A&M University, where he completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 3,723 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, and rushed for 598 yards and five scores.

First-round 2026 CFL Draft pick Jonathan Denis has taken over the starting job at right guard from Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay, and De’Jon Benton will start at defensive tackle in place of Charbel Dabire. Dumoulin-Duguay and Dabire both remain on the depth chart in backup roles.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-16) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The Redblacks are coming off a dramatic win over the Toronto Argonauts that ended their 22-game losing skid, while the Tiger-Cats were on bye this past week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

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