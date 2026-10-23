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Longtime Calgary Stampeders front office employee Molly Campbell receives Jane Mawby Tribute Award

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders director of football administration Molly Campbell has been recognized as the winner of the 2026 Jane Mawby Tribute Award.

Named in honour of the late Jane Mawby, who spent 28 years in the Stampeders’ organization, the award was created by the Ladies of the Stampeders in 2019 to recognize a longstanding and unsung contributor who works behind the scenes at the league or team level. All nine member clubs and the league office submit a nominee annually before the final selection is determined by a committee of team presidents.

“Molly is one of those special people who makes everyone around her and our entire organization better,” Stampeders president Jay McNeil said in a statement. “She brings so much heart, energy and care to everything she does, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have her as part of the Stampeders family. Seeing Molly recognized with the Jane Mawby Tribute Award is incredibly meaningful, and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

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Campbell first began working in the CFL as a media relations assistant in Edmonton in 2006, before moving up to become digital media manager. She was hired by the Stampeders in a digital media role in 2013 and would become Calgary’s manager of web and communications through February 2018. In October of that year, she returned to the organization as director of football administration and has also served a stint as manager of team services.

Her current duties include preparing player contracts and immigration papers, assisting with player travel and accommodation and completing various other administrative tasks within the football operations department. Campbell also assists with training camp logistics and tracks defensive play calls in the spotters’ box on game days.

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Campbell said. “I love my role and the people I work with, and for that reason it often doesn’t feel like a job. So, to be recognized in this way is an unexpected honour. I had the chance to work with Jane for two years when I first came to the Stampeders, and it’s not lost on me that I sit at her desk every single day, so to be given this award with Jane’s name on it means the world to me.”

Campbell is the second Stampeders employee to receive the Jane Mawby Tribute Award after director of video operations Ross Folan was the inaugural winner.

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