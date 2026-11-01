Saskatchewan Roughriders start fast at BC Place, stumble trying to keep up with Nathan Rourke (& other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/BC Lions.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders controlled Nathan Rourke for over a quarter-and-a-half, but his elite playmaking ability combined with coverage busts were too much for the Green and White to overcome in the West Semi-Final.

Saskatchewan led 17-3 until the reigning Most Outstanding Player changed the game. The Riders have officially gone one-and-done in the playoffs for the first time in the Corey Mace era with a 33-26 loss in Vancouver.

Dazed and confused

One could argue that two plays cost Saskatchewan a possible win at BC Place, one in each half: Stanley Berryhill’s 69-yard touchdown and Jevon Cottoy’s 70-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, second-and-10 at the 41-yard line, the Roughriders walked two linebackers up to the line of scrimmage — Jameer Thurman in the field-side B gap and Josh Woods in the boundary A gap.

Thurman dropped out as James Vaughters came free off the edge, but he took a poor angle and lost contain. Rourke beat him to the outside, cut back inside with a swim move to shake Woods in the open field, and found Berryhill III for a back-breaking 69-yard touchdown.

It appeared as though DaMarcus Fields and Jaxon Ford were the deep players in the middle of the field, but both were standing beside Zander Horvath when Rourke launched the football about 25 yards over their heads.

Vaughters losing contain and Woods not being able to corral Rourke made it extremely difficult on the secondary to cover down as the play was extended, but there’s no excuse for completely losing track of a receiver.

Somehow, Saskatchewan managed to do it again in the third quarter.

Defensive coordinator Josh Bell put five men on the line of scrimmage, as Thurman walked up in the boundary B gap to join Vaughters, Mike Rose, Caleb Sanders, and Habakkuk Baldonado.

The Lions had three receivers left and three right. Thurman dropped out, Aubrey Miller Jr. replaced him, and strong-side linebacker Seyi Oladipo Jr. blitzed off the edge. Baldonado came free to Rourke, but there was a major problem: Cottoy was left uncovered. He made the catch and went streaking down the seam for a 70-yard major.

The touchdown tied the football game and seemed to energize B.C.’s offence.

Rourke was held to 21 passing yards in the first quarter, but finished 21-of-32 for 366 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Nearly 40 percent of B.C.’s passing yards came from two plays.

Veteran cornerback Tevaughn Campbell indicated postgame the first long touchdown was a mix between a bust and rolling to the other side of the field and the second was a lapse in judgment with a missed empty formation check from one guy, but he would not specify which player.

Close doesn’t count

The Riders went one-for-three in the red zone, leaving the team wondering what could have been.

With six minutes and 33 seconds left in the first frame, second-and-five from the Lions 18-yard line, Trevor Harris barely missed Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus in the back of the end zone. Emilus had a step on T.J. Lee III while running a skinny post route, but he could not make a highlight reel one-handed grab.

In the third quarter, second-and-10 from the 20-yard line, star Canadian pass rusher Mathieu Betts beat left guard Zack Fry from his three-technique position and took Harris down for a sack. The 40-year-old QB had no chance to progress through his reads and it led to another missed opportunity.

Saskatchewan needed to score touchdowns and not field goals to keep pace with Rourke, but it didn’t happen.

Lauther the leg

Even though the Roughriders didn’t want to settle for field goals, Brett Lauther went a perfect six-of-six kicking three-pointers indoors. He made two 55-yard field goals in the first quarter to help his side take the lead.

The 35-year-old produced a major bounce-back season in 2026. He finished the regular season 39-of-42 on field goals with a 56-yard long. That’s 92.9 percent — nearly a 20 percent improvement from his 2025 campaign.

Lauther’s a pending free agent and general manager Jeremy O’Day would be wise to re-sign a kicker who has regained his form.

Misleading numbers

If you didn’t know the final score and looked at the offensive statistics, no one would be faulted for thinking the Riders won.

Saskatchewan ran more offensive plays (65-47), recorded more first downs (24-17), posted a better second-down conversation rate (53.8-52.6), and registered seven more minutes in time of possession (33:34-26:26).

However, big plays were the difference as B.C. produced five — three 30-plus-yard passes and two 20-plus-yard runs — via Cottoy, Berryhill III, Zander Horvath, Keon Hatcher Sr., and Rourke. The Roughriders produced only one.

Rourke averaged 11.4 yards per pass attempt compared to Harris’ 7.7. The Lions average gain per play was 9.6 yards which helped the home side total more offensive yards (452-403).

Franchise future

Harris has been open about the fact that he’s year-to-year as to whether his playing career continues. The six-foot-three, 212-pound QB indicated he won’t take long to make a decision for 2027, though he needs to have some important conversations first.

“I don’t take too long with decisions like that, but you do kind of mull over things,” he said postgame.

No. 7 played at a high level against B.C. He completed 29-of-40 passes (72.9 percent) for 309 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Coming off a regular-season as the CFL’s passing leader — and hearing about $1 million contracts for quarterbacks — could keep Harris feeling young and playing.

Head coach Corey Mace seemed to indicate he wants him back as his QB1.

General manager Jeremy O’Day would be wise to show Harris the money and avoid him being tempted to leave or retire, especially with the Roughriders hosting the 114th Grey Cup in Regina on Sunday, November 7, 2027.

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