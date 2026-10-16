Toronto Argonauts QB Chad Kelly suffers lower body injury against Redblacks

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

Chad Kelly has been ruled out of the Toronto Argonauts’ Week 20 game against the Ottawa Redblacks with an apparent leg injury.

The 32-year-old went down in the first quarter after being chased outside the pocket by Luiji Vilain on Toronto’s second offensive drive. Kelly committed intentional grounding to avoid a sack, but hit the ground hard with his knees as he was tackled. He exhibited a noticeable limp after getting up and knelt down to stretch his right leg before being attended to by trainers and retreating to the medical tent.

Kelly did not attempt a legal pass before his exit. He was sacked once on the Argos’ opening series.

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Backup Nick Arbuckle took over, with TSN reporting that Kelly will not return. The native of Buffalo, N.Y., was making his return to the lineup after missing the Argonauts’ Week 18 with an injury to his throwing hand. Toronto has nothing to play for against Ottawa, as they are locked into second place in the East Division.

Kelly has gone 9-6 as a starter this season, helping them clinch a home playoff game. He has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 5,067 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over 15 starts. He remains the CFL leader in passing yards and interceptions.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.