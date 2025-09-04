Over 30 Canadians start 2025 regular season with NFL teams

The 2025 NFL regular season kicks off with Canadian flavour included.

More than 30 players with ties to our home and native land begin the year with NFL teams. There are over 20 players on active rosters, some on practice squads and one quarterback on the non-football injured list.

*Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

1) OL Isaiah Adams (N) — Arizona Cardinals

CFL rights holder: none

The six-foot-four, 316-pound blocker made five starts for the Cards last season after being taken in the third round, 71st overall, during the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s slated to start at right guard for Arizona. Adams started his collegiate career at Wilfrid Laurier University, went to Garden City Community College for one season and transferred to the University of Illinois. The Ajax, Ont. native was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and an All-Big Ten honourable mention in 2023.

2) REC Elic Ayomanor (N) — Tennessee Titans

CFL rights holder: none

The Medicine Hat, Alta. native was selected in the fourth round, 136th overall, during the 2025 NFL Draft. He became a collegiate star at Stanford University, where he made 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons. The six-foot-two, 206-pound pass catcher begins 2025 as Tennessee’s third receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett.

3) OL Theo Benedet (N) — Chicago Bears

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The two-time J. P. Metras Trophy winner spent his entire rookie season on Chicago’s practice roster after joining the team as an undrafted NFL free agent. He added muscle while developing in the offseason to make the Bears’ 53-man active roster as a tackle.

4) OL Matthew Bergeron (N) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: none

The Victoriaville, Que. native has started 34 straight games for the Falcons since being selected in the second round, 38th overall, during the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s slated to start at left guard and protect franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

5) RB Chase Brown (N) — Cincinnati Bengals

CFL rights holder: Montreal Alouettes

The London, Ont., native started 10 games for the Bengals in 2024, his second NFL season, while carrying the football 229 times for 990 yards, catching 54 passes for 360 yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns. That was one of the most prolific seasons in NFL history from a Canadian running back, and Brown could top those numbers in 2025 alongside QB Joe Burrow as part of a dynamic Cincinnati offence.

6) DB Sydney Brown (N) — Philadelphia Eagles

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The London, Ont. native was relegated to a depth role in 2024 amid his return from a torn ACL, though he still helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Brown has been named the Week 1 starter at free safety for Philly as the team defends its NFL title.

7) DL Neville Gallimore (N) — Indianapolis Colts

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Ottawa, Ont., native signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal to join the Colts in free agency after splitting the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. The six-foot-two, 315-pound defender slots in as a rotational defensive tackle for Indy in a group that includes DeForest Buckner.

8) DL Michael Hoecht (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: Ottawa Redblacks

The Oakville, Ont., native signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bills in the offseason. He’ll miss the first six games of the regular season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Once he returns, Hoecht brings versatility to Buffalo’s defensive front.

9) DB Jevon Holland (N) — New York Giants

CFL rights holder: none

The Coquitlam, B.C. native signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal with the Giants in free agency following a four-year run with the Miami Dolphins. Holland brings his playmaking ability to the Big Apple in 2025 as the team’s starting free safety.

10) RB Chuba Hubbard (N) — Carolina Panthers

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The Sherwood Park, Alta. native is coming off his best professional season as he rushed 250 times for 1,195 yards, caught 43 passes for 171 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns with Carolina. He signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension with the Panthers late last season. Hubbard looks to help Bryce Young and Carolina be a consistently competitive team in 2025.

11) OL Alaric Jackson (N) — Los Angeles Rams

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The Windsor, Ont. native, who was raised primarily in Detroit, Mich., started 35 regular-season games over his first four years with the Rams and was rewarded with a three-year, $56.3 million contract extension in the offseason. Jackson has fought through blood clot issues to start at left tackle in Week 1.

12) TE Theo Johnson (N) — New York Giants

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The Winnipeg, Man. native, who was raised in Windsor, Ont., started 11 games for the Giants in his rookie NFL season. Johnson caught 29 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown last year and returns as the team’s starter in 2025.

13) TE Nikola Kalinic (N) — Chicago Bears

CFL rights holder: none

The Toronto native was released by the Atlanta Falcons in late August and signed a practice squad contract with the Bears days later. He’s earned over $1.4 million USD in his NFL career.

14) TE Dalton Kincaid (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: none

Kincaid was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nev. but is a dual citizen through his mom, Vicki, who hails from Sarnia, Ont. He has sported a Canadian flag on his NFL helmet in the past. Kincaid aims for a Super Bowl ring with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen in 2025.

15) DB Deane Leonard (N) — Los Angeles Chargers

CFL rights holder: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Calgary, Alta., native was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return after four games following a leg injury suffered in the preseason. Once healthy, he should return to contributing for the Bolts.

16) OL Giovanni Manu (N) — Detroit Lions

CFL rights holder: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The six-foot-eight, 352-pound blocker spent his adolescence in Pitt Meadows, B.C., and he’s come “a long way” following his rookie season in the NFL. Lions’ offensive line coach Hank Fraley envisions him “contributing” in 2025.

17) REC John Metchie III (N) — Philadelphia Eagles

CFL rights holder: B.C. Lions

The Brampton, Ont. native was traded from the Houston Texans to Philly midway through August. He’s learning the offensive playbook while working with fellow receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

18) TE Tanner McLachlan (N) — Cincinnati Bengals

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The Lethbridge, Alta., native was waived after training camp and placed on injured reserve.

19) LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (N) — Chicago Bears

CFL rights holder: Calgary Stampeders

The Nigerian native, who spent his adolescence in Calgary, Alta., earned a two-year, $5 million contract extension with Chicago after playing all 17 regular-season games last year. He starts the 2025 season on injured reserve with a designation to return after four games.

20) DL David Onyemata (N) — Atlanta Falcons

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The University of Manitoba product enters the 2025 season as a starter at defensive end on Atlanta’s base 3-4 defensive scheme. He’s scheduled to earn over $10 million USD in the final year of his contract with the Falcons.

21) REC Josh Palmer (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: none

The Brampton, Ont., native signed a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract with Buffalo following a four-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers. He slots in as the Bills’ third receiver behind Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman entering the 2025 season.

22) DB Taylor Rapp (N) — Buffalo Bills

CFL rights holder: none

Rapp’s father was born in Canada, which gives him dual citizenship. He’s Buffalo’s starter at strong safety to begin 2025.

23) LB Tavius Robinson (N) — Baltimore Ravens

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Guelph, Ont., native started seven games for the Ravens in 2024, his second year with the team. He looks to continue his development in the NFL as a versatile piece along Baltimore’s stout defensive front.

24) QB Kurtis Rourke (N) — San Francisco 49ers

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Oakville, Ont., native has been placed on the non-football injured list, which is meant for players who are unable to participate in on-field activities due to a health issue or injury that wasn’t sustained during an NFL game or practice..

25) QB Brett Rypien (N) — Cincinnati Bengals

CFL rights holder: none

His dad, Tim, is a Calgary native and was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 1982 MLB Draft. Rypien signed to the Bengals’ practice squad in late August and starts the 2025 season in Cincy’s QB room with Joe Burrow.

26) DL Nathan Shepherd (N) — New Orleans Saints

CFL rights holder: none

The Ajax, Ont., native begins the 2025 season as a rotational defensive lineman for the Saints. He’s earned over $20 million during his NFL career to date.

27) LB Alex Singleton (N) — Denver Broncos

CFL rights holder: none

The dual citizen has recovered from a Week 3 torn ACL suffered last season and is ready to start at linebacker for the Broncos in 2025. He’s been named a team captain going into the season.

28) OL Sidy Sow (N) — Houston Texans

CFL rights holder: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Bromont, Que. native was released among final training camp cuts by the Patriots following two seasons in New England, which included 14 starts. Houston brought him in for a workout and signed him to the team’s practice squad entering 2025.

29) DB Benjamin St-Juste (N) — Los Angeles Chargers

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The Montreal, Que. native begins the 2025 NFL campaign as a backup cornerback for the Bolts. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason.

30) DL Brent Urban (N) — Baltimore Ravens

CFL rights holder: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Mississauga, Ont. native signed to Baltimore’s practice squad in late August. He enters his 11th NFL season and eighth with the Ravens.

31) REC Jared Wayne (N) — Houston Texans

CFL rights holder: Toronto Argonauts

The Peterborough, Ont. native has returned to the team on the practice squad after being waived earlier in August.

Canadian NFL free agents worth tracking: DL Eli Ankou, REC Chase Claypool, QB Taylor Elgersma, OL Kyle Hergel, DL Hayden Harris, DL Paris Shand, and OL Dakoda Shepley.