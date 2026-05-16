Calgary Stampeders sign Purdue right tackle Bakyne Coly, add one to injured list

Photo courtesy: Purdue Athletics

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Bakyne Coly to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-seven, 300-pound blocker played three seasons at Purdue University, where he appeared in 23 games and made 12 starts at right tackle as a senior. The native of Wainiha, Hi., had never played football before enrolling at Lawrence Technological Institute in 2021, a school which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) rather than the NCAA. He made 14 appearances for the team before transferring.

The signing comes on the same day that the Stampeders place American offensive lineman Preston Nichols on the six-game injured list. The 26-year-old started six games for Calgary as a rookie in 2025 and was in a competition with William Barnes for the right tackle job this season.

The Calgary Stampeders opened training camp on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18, and its second preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

Calgary recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

In 2025, the Stampeders finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.