Houston Texans sign Canadian OL Sidy Sow to practice roster

The Houston Texans have signed Canadian offensive lineman Sidy Sow to their practice roster.

Sow was released by the New England Patriots as part of their final roster cuts last month. He was originally selected 117th overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The six-foot-five, 318-pound guard started 13 of the 15 games he played as a rookie, but took on a reduced role in 2024 with just one start in 12 appearances. After an organizational transition within the Patriots, he fell completely out of favour.

The native of Bromont, Que. spent six collegiate seasons with Eastern Michigan University and made 54 career starts, setting an all-time school record. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) in both 2021 and 2022, while earning third-team All-MAC in 2020.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders own Sow’s CFL rights in perpetuity after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 CFL Draft. However, the 27-year-old won’t be returning to Canada anytime soon after landing a new NFL opportunity.