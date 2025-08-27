Houston Texans sign Canadian receiver Jared Wayne to practice roster

Canadian receiver Jared Wayne has joined the practice roster with the Houston Texans, per sources.

The 24-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont. attended training camp with the Texans but was waived earlier this month. Wayne originally joined Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent most of the last two years on the practice roster. He dressed for three regular-season games in 2024 but didn’t make any receptions.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound target had a highly productive collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, making 146 catches for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-ACC with the Panthers in his final year of eligibility before signing with the Texans as an undrafted NFL free agent.

The receiver’s CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the second round of the 2023 CFL Draft.

