Canadian DB Jevon Holland to sign with New York Giants for almost $50 million

Canadian defensive back Jevon Holland is signing a three-year contract with the New York Giants worth up to $46.8 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal includes $30.3 million in guaranteed money.

The native of Coquitlam, B.C. was originally selected No. 36 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon by the Miami Dolphins.

Over 60 regular-season games with Miami, he made 57 starts and recorded 301 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 25 pass knockdowns, five interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Pro Football Focus recently named Holland the No. 3-ranked pending free agent in the entire NFL. He turned 25 only one week ago.

Holland is the son of longtime CFL defensive back Robert Holland, who played seven seasons with B.C., Edmonton, and Saskatchewan, earning one all-star selection. After his playing days were over, he transitioned to coaching and kept his family in Canada until 2008 when they moved to California.

NFL free agency started with a negotiation window on Monday, though free agents can’t officially ratify deals until Wednesday, March 12.