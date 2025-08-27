Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic signs with Chicago Bears: sources

Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic has signed a practice squad contract with the Chicago Bears, per sources.

The six-foot-four, 248-pounder spent most of the past two seasons on the practice roster with the Los Angeles Rams, dressing for two games in 2024 and playing 28 snaps on special teams. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in January and was waived by the team on Saturday, August 23.

Kalinic first broke into the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He dressed for seven games with the team while making two starts, playing 47 snaps on offence and 42 snaps on special teams. He returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

The 28-year-old Toronto, Ont. native was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round, 10th overall during the 2019 CFL Draft out of York University. He dressed for 30 games over two seasons with the team, registering 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalinic played 31 collegiate games with the York Lions, notching 38 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to be named an OUA all-star twice in one season — once on offence and once on special teams.