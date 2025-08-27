Cincinnati Bengals sign Canadian-American QB Brett Rypien to practice roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed Canadian-American quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice roster.

The 29-year-old was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings, the team with which he spent the entire 2024 season as a backup. He completed 51.7 percent of his passes for 151 yards and one interception during preseason action.

Rypien started his NFL career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. He spent four seasons with the team and threw for 778 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions, going 2-1 as a starter.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound passer split the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, throwing for 172 yards with one interception and posting an 0-1 record as a starter.

In total, the passer has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions over six NFL seasons, earning just over $5 million.

Rypien was born in Spokane, Wash. but is eligible for dual citizenship. He is the nephew of Calgary, Alta. native Mark Rypien, who spent 15 seasons at quarterback in the NFL and was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVI.

A four-year starter at Boise State University, Rypien passed for 13,578 yards with 90 touchdowns and 29 interceptions at the collegiate level. He was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference three times and was once the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Rypien’s exclusive rights cannot be claimed by a CFL team because he has never gone through the draft process.