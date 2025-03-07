Chicago Bears sign former first-round CFL draft pick Amen Ogbongbemiga to two-year extension

The Chicago Bears have signed Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to a two-year contract extension. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $5 million, with performance incentives up to $7 million.

The 26-year-old dressed for 17 games in his first season with Chicago, becoming a key part of the team’s special teams units. He recorded 13 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one sack.

The six-foot, 230-pound defender spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has dressed for 64 regular-season games between the two teams, making two starts and recording 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks. He has made $4.54 million throughout his NFL career.

Ogbongbemiga made 208 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception over four collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State University. He was twice named second-team All-Big 12.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ogbongbemiga was raised in Houston and Calgary, where he attended Notre Dame Senior High School. His exclusive CFL rights belong to the Calgary Stampeders, who selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, though it appears he won’t be returning north anytime soon.