Canadian DL Neville Gallimore to sign with Indianapolis Colts: report

Canadian defensive lineman Neville Gallimore is signing a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont. played for the Los Angeles Rams this past season, dressing for 14 games and making four starts. He recorded 19 total tackles, helping the team reach the postseason.

Gallimore was originally a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played 52 games over four seasons with the team, making 90 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns.

The six-foot-two, 310-pound defender played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma where he was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019. He made 147 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two pass knockdowns with the Sooners.

Gallimore’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after he was selected in the eighth round of the 2020 CFL Draft. He has earned $8 million USD in the NFL, according to Spotrac.