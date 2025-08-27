Baltimore Ravens sign Canadian DL Brent Urban to practice roster

The Baltimore Ravens have signed Canadian defensive lineman Brent Urban to their practice roster one day after releasing him.

The 34-year-old rejoined the Ravens in early August after becoming a free agent in March. He played 13 games with Baltimore last season, recording 20 total tackles and two pass knockdowns.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound defender was originally selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has since played 122 career NFL regular-season games as a member of the Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys, making 34 starts and tallying 170 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 16 pass knockdowns, 10 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

The native of Mississauga, Ont. played collegiately at the University of Virginia. His CFL rights belong to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 CFL Draft. According to Spotrac, Urban has earned $13.3 million playing in the NFL.

The Ravens finished atop the AFC North standings in 2024 with a record of 12-5.