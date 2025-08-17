Houston Texans trade Canadian receiver John Metchie III to Philadelphia Eagles

The Houston Texans have traded Canadian receiver John Metchie III to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The Texans are expected to receive tight end Harrison Bryant for Metchie and will swap Day 3 NFL Draft picks. He should slot in behind A.J. Brown, his former Alabama teammate Devonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson in the Eagles’ receiving corps.

The native of Brampton, Ont., was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, but missed the entirety of his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He has appeared in 29 games since entering remission, making three starts, and has made 40 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown.

Metchie made 155 receptions over three collegiate seasons with the Crimson Tide, amassing 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2021 as the top Canadian player in the NCAA, despite suffering a torn ACL in that year’s SEC Championship Game.

Metchie is the younger brother of Edmonton Elks safety Royce Metchie. The B.C. Lions hold his CFL rights after selecting him in the seventh round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

The Eagles will wrap up their preseason on Friday, August 22, against the New York Jets.