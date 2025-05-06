Denver Broncos’ LB Alex Singleton believes he’ll be healed, ready to start NFL regular season after ACL injury

Canadian-American linebacker Alex Singleton believes he’ll be ready to start for the Denver Broncos when the team’s season kicks off in Week 1.

“I still can’t technically fully say, but let’s just say that there should be no worries about ’49’ playing this year. I’ll be out there,” Singleton told DNVR’s Zac Stevens.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound Singleton suffered a torn ACL late last September in a game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played 49 snaps with the major setback in a 26-7 win while recording 10 total tackles.

“I feel like I’m on schedule. It’s feeling really good,” Singleton said. “I’m working my way in to doing things with the guys, which has been the most important thing to kind of be on that timeline with everyone else during the offseason. I’m able to do that. Full speed ahead for me. We’re going to just keep attacking this like everything else. Excited for this season.”

The Thousand Oaks, Calif. native enters the third and final year in his three-year, $18 million contract he signed with the Broncos in March 2023. He’s earned over $14 million USD in the NFL since leaving the CFL.

The 31-year-old has played 79 career NFL games with 50 starts since joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, recording 633 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, 13 pass knockdowns, five fumble recoveries, four sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Singleton was selected in the first round, sixth overall during the 2016 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He recorded 123 tackles over his final two years in Canada and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.