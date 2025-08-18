Chuba Hubbard top-ranked Canadian NFL player in Madden 26

The player ratings for Madden 26 have been unveiled with Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard topping the list of over 25 Canadian players with a rating of 85.

The 26-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta. rushed for a career-high 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Panthers last season, starting all 15 of the regular-season games in which he played. The six-foot-one, 210-pound ball-carrier has now rushed for 3,175 yards since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

There are 14 running backs in the game ranked ahead of Hubbard with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Jahmyr Gibbs rounding out the top three.

Defensive back Jevon Holland, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $46.8 million with the New York Giants this offseason, is the second-ranked Canadian behind Hubbard with an overall rating of 83. The native of Coquitlam, B.C. played 60 games over four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, recording 301 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 25 pass knockdowns, five interceptions, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

The third-ranked Canadian player in Madden 26 is Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown with a rating of 81. The 25-year-old native of London, Ont. rushed for 990 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 regular-season games last season, his second in the NFL. Brown is expected to be Cincinnati’s day-one starter in the backfield alongside Joe Burrow.

Not every Canadian player appears to be in the game as Green Bay Packers quarterback Taylor Elgersma, Indianapolis Colts receiver Ajou Ajou, Chicago Bears offensive lineman Theo Benedet, and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Paris Shand aren’t currently listed as part of the offerings.

The full list of Canadian players in Madden 26 can be found in the following graphic, which is courtesy of NFL Canada. The graphic is missing New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Kyle Hergel, who has a rating of 62.