Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor selected by Tennessee Titans in 2025 NFL Draft

Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor has been selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round, 136th overall during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans traded up to pick him, sending the 141st and 178th picks to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the 136th and 183rd selections.

The six-foot-two, 206-pound target made 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 collegiate games at Stanford University. He won the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2023 and was named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024.

The Medicine Hat, Alta. native had his most memorable game in 2023 when he posted 294 yards and three touchdowns against Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was picked second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old ran a 4.44-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which raised his draft stock. He also recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump, and a ten-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

Ayomanor committed to the Cardinal in 2022 as a three-star recruit after finishing his high school education at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. At the time, he turned down offers from California, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller believes Ayomanor has the potential to develop into a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.