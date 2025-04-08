ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller can envision Canadian Elic Ayomanor as No. 1 receiver

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller believes Canadian Elic Ayomanor has the potential to develop into a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

“He could work his way up to a number one, it wouldn’t be surprising. Scheme is going to matter. I think consistency for him is going to be a key. Some of that goes back to missing that first year with injury. The development he’s shown at Stanford does point to he’s going to continue to get better, especially when he’s healthy,” Miller said.

“Being able to better disguise his routes, getting into a scheme, you’re going to expand your route tree naturally going from college to the NFL. Becoming more consistent in that area is going to be huge for him. I wouldn’t say that there’s a limit on his range as a receiver. With time and consistency, he could absolutely work his way into being a number one.”

The 21-year-old Ayomanor recorded 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 games for the Cardinal — including a memorable 294-yard, three-touchdown performance against future Heisman Trophy winner and projected top-five NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter in 2023.

“He can make some things happen after the catch. I think the speed that he showed at the combine was a little surprising, I didn’t expect 4.44 speed from him. It was a really fantastic time, it does point to some of the upside that he has,” Miller said.

“He should enter the NFL as, I would think, a number three receiver for a team. We call them a big slot down here, big slot receivers. That would be the ideal for him. Even a team like the Philadelphia Eagles — they need a number three receiver. He would be so perfect there with what they have in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.”

Ayomanor was born and raised in Medicine Hat, Alta., and his mom, Pamela Weiterman, has family ties to Kincaid, Sask. That small village, with a population of less than 200, is located approximately two-and-a-half hours southwest from Regina. Pamela’s parents, Jack and Theresa, ran a farm in Kincaid and still call it home.

The athletic pass catcher started his high school career at Medicine Hat High School and finished at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. He turned down scholarship offers from California, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others, to attend Stanford.

“I think he’s one of those day-two players. He’s certainly got a shot for round two. His combine performance was really positive. To be six-foot-two, right around 210 pounds, run a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, it was a really good time for him. I think the key will be injury. He missed the 2022 season due to injury,” Miller explained.

“He was banged up this past year, so that’s going to be a big question mark, I think, with him. He has pro size and traits to be an ‘X’ or a ‘Z’ receiver. He’s physical, a really good blocker in the run game, something that I always love from a receiver, and he has that frame to shield the ball from defenders.”

The 2025 NFL Draft goes from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis. Expect Ayomanor to hear his name called in the middle rounds.