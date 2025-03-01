Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor runs official 4.44 forty-yard dash at 2025 NFL Combine

Canadian receiver Elic Ayomanor has checked all of the athletic boxes at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta. measured in at just under six-foot-two and 206 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He clocked an official 4.44-second forty-yard dash with a 1.58-second ten-yard split — generally considered to be faster than expected for his size and reaching a top speed of 36.72 kilometres per hour. That went along with a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump from earlier in the day. He did not participate in the three-cone, short shuttle, or bench press.

Check out the wheels on Elic Ayomanor 💨🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/2Frc19A00J — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) March 1, 2025

Ayomanor recorded 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 games for the Cardinal — including a memorable 294-yard, three-touchdown performance against future Heisman Trophy winner and projected top-five NFL draft pick Travis Hunter in 2023. He went on to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in the NCAA that season.

The redshirt sophomore was named second-team All-ACC in 2024, building off an honourable mention All-PAC 12 selection from 2023. He was also named to Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-American team that year.

Ayomanor committed to the Cardinals in 2022 as a three-star recruit after finishing his high school education at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. At the time, he turned down offers from California, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.

The Canadian target is currently projected to be selected in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after declaring early, though his stock could rise rapidly after a strong Combine showing. By declaring for the NFL Draft, Ayomanor has entered into the 2025 CFL Draft, though he will likely fall to the late rounds or go entirely unselected due to the substantial NFL interest.

The 2025 NFL Draft will run from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.