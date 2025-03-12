Canadian DB Benjamin St-Juste agrees to one-year contract with Los Angeles Chargers

Canadian defensive back Benjamin St-Juste is signing a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. His agent, Mike McCartney, announced the move on social media.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 54 regular-season games over four seasons with the team and made 45 starts at cornerback, recording 206 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 34 pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles, three sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Montreal, Que. started his collegiate career at the University of Michigan. He played 12 games as a freshman in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury.

St-Juste transferred to the University of Minnesota in 2019 and spent two years on campus, recording 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 13 pass knockdowns over 18 games.

The Chargers already have a Canadian cornerback on the roster in Deane Leonard, who has been with the team since being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The native of Calgary, Alta. has played 38 career regular-season games with Los Angeles and made three starters, recording 41 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

NFL free agency officially got underway on Wednesday.