Canadian LB Michael Hoecht to sign $24 million contract with Buffalo Bills

Canadian outside linebacker Michael Hoecht is signing a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills worth a maximum of $24 million, per Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after originally signing as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot-four, 267-pound defender has played 68 career NFL regular-season games and made 31 starts, recording 180 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles. He helped the team win Super Bowl LVI.

Hoecht played collegiately at Brown University where he was named second-team All-Ivy League in 2019. He played along the defensive line for the Bears but was converted to outside linebacker with the Rams in 2022.

The NFL free agency negotiation window opened on Monday, though deals can’t be finalized until Wednesday, March 12.